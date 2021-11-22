Monday Motivation: Eat up and enjoy your meal this Thanksgiving

Four easy tips to get through Thanksgiving and back on your diet the next day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A diet on Thanksgiving is like a really bad joke! How is anyone supposed to stick to healthy portions during the biggest feast of the year? There's no way!

With so much tasty food on the table, it can be too much for most people to resist. It is the subject of this week's Monday Motivation question.

Good Morning Show viewer Precious Alston said:

"It is the week of Thanksgiving and I already know it is going to take everything in me not to overdo it and pile everything on my plate. Any tips to get through this season of gravy, pies, and potatoes?"

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said yes, it's OK to indulge on Thanksgiving.

"I am a firm believer that one meal of overeating is not going to drastically change your health, but for a lot of us it can trigger some unhealthy habits that continue for the rest of the holiday season," Hunt said.

Hunt, who owns A.W.O.L. Fitness in Greensboro, offered four tips to help you overcome the guilt of overeating on Thanksgiving.

1. Don't fast:

"When you don't eat, it causes you to overeat when you finally dig in. Make sure you eat a few regular meals before your big Thanksgiving feast.

2. Be active:

"Go for a run, go for a walk, go for a workout, whatever you do to be active because activity delays hunger and also distracts you from all of the food temptations," Hunt said.

3. Save dessert:

"A trick that I use is having my dessert for breakfast the next day after I come home from the gym. It allows me to burn all of those unwanted calories, the next day," Hunt said.

4. Appreciate the food:

"Be mindful and take a minute to appreciate the food. This is a meal to be relished and not rushed. Don't beat yourself up for having an off day or falling off the wagon on Thanksgiving. I want you to spend the time with your family and friends and enjoy the food that everyone worked so hard to put together," Hunt said.