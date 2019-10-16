GREENSBORO, N.C. — When your child needs something, you do everything to help!

But should that include taking out hundreds of thousands of dollars in college loans?

Money Expert, Ja'Net Adams shared the answer with you Wednesday on the Good Morning Show.

"It's okay to say no," said Adams, who wrote the book The Money Attractor.

"In May everyone was talking about Robert F. Smith who paid off the student loan debt of the Morehouse graduating class. Recently we found out that he included the Parent Plus Loans of the parents too. So entire families from that graduating class is now free of student loans."

Adams says while that's great, not everyone has the same good fortune. She says parents need to learn how to say no.

She points to these three reasons why parents shouldn't take on that debt.

1. Understand The Threat:

"Many parents and grandparents who get these loans don't understand the threat to their finances. If you don't pay these loans back your pay will be garnished and if you get a social security check that will be affected as well. You need to think long and hard about your future money before signing your name to any student loans for a child or grandchild."

2. There Are Other Options:

"Your child can have a dream school in mind, but if you don't have the money to pay for that dream school it is time for them to look for other options. If you have to take out a Parent Plus Loan it means that you all can't afford that school."

Adams says instead, you should look at other public colleges and also considering attending a community college for the first two years.

"The goal is to come out of college with the least amount of student loans possible," said Adams.

3. Why Should I Care?

"I am sure there are people wondering, 'why should I care about this if I don't have a Parent Plus Loan?'" said Adams. "It is because there are people working for you that have the stress of these loans and it is affecting their productivity and your profits. There are people with these loans that are missing rent, mortgage, and other bills because they are trying to pay back student loans for a degree someone else has. Whether you like it or not these loans affect everyone directly or indirectly."

Adams says these loans will impact your future and your retirement.

"It is great that Mr. Smith paid off these loans, but what would be greater is if parents said the word no and never signed for the loans in the first place."

