Good news for your wallet! Coronavirus changes back-to-school shopping in the Triad

With students returning to classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, money expert Ja'Net Adams says you should pull back on back-to-school shopping

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School starts in North Carolina Monday, August 17; one week early due to the coronavirus pandemic. Learning will look a lot different this year as most public school districts decided to start the new school year with remote classes.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams says instead of buying new clothes and a bunch of supplies normally needed for in-person learning, you should be either saving or investing in technology your student will need to be successful learning from home.

"We're facing a year as parents that we've never faced before," said Adams. "Now that most of the school systems have decided on a temporary virtual option, parents are trying to figure out what to do now. Traditions like back-to-school shopping, open house, and the excitement of class schedules are going to be different; which is not a bad thing. Think of it as a great time to save, save, and save," said Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams.

Adams explained what back-to-school shopping looks like during a pandemic as you get your student ready for the first day of school.

1. Don't Go All Out

"The students as of right now for nine weeks more or less are not going to be going to school face-to-face. So that means that for the first time in a long time parents don't have to spend a bunch of money on new clothes," said Adams. "Your child can wear the same clothes they wore last year and be just fine, as long as they fit. Another thing they don't need to buy are new shoes because no one will see your feet in a virtual session with your class. For right now your money can stay in your pockets!"

2. Save Money For The Future

"Children are going to go back-to-school eventually and when they go back your money is going to be spent in a different way. The student is going to need more pencils, notebooks, hand sanitizer, tissues, and other items that they will need to practice safety habits. So, the money being saved at the beginning of school can now be used for the student as they head back to in person instruction," said Adams.

3. Claim Your Sanity

"Whether you have one child or multiple children it is time to really look at how to equip your home for you and your children to be sane before they have to go back to school."

Adams said you should designate a spot in your home where your child can sit every day to do their work. It should be a quiet spot where they can hear the teacher and the teacher can hear them.

"If you have multiple kids maybe those areas need to be in two different places away from each other because this is really all about the sanity of the entire household," said Adams.

If you manage your finances right, you should be be able to save some money, which is good right now, considering thousands of parents are out of work right now.