Money expert provides a valuable lesson in choosing time well spent with family over money

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's nothing you won't do for your child. You would give them your last dime if you had to, but apparently, that does not have to be an option.

Money expert Ja'net Adams shared an important lesson about keeping it simple.

"As parents, we want to give our children everything that we never had. We work extra hours and make elaborate plans in order to get a certain reaction out of our little ones. This past weekend I almost made this mistake and I want to share with the parents watching how to not fall into this trap and in turn, saving them a lot of money in the future," Adams said.

Adams who wrote the book The Money Attractor shares three areas to focus on regarding your children and money.

1. Limited Knowledge:

"Your children don't know what they don't know. Since they have limited knowledge of the world you don't have to go overboard with spending a lot of money to take them to a faraway island. I almost made this mistake this past weekend, but it was a quick trip to the mountains that could have cost me $600 over three days. There were no hotels so instead, I took my eight-year-old to an aquarium which only cost $40. She had a blast and said it was the best day ever," Adams said.

2. Give Them Control:

"Have you ever planned all of these activities for your children and when everything is over the look on their face is blah? That is because more than likely you planned activities that you wanted to do and thought they would enjoy too instead of asking their opinion. Next time let your child plan the day and the activities. This will help with their planning and decision skills. As a bonus they will be extremely happy after everything is over because they planned it," added Adams.

3. They Just Want You

"When it is all said and done your children have the most fun when they are hanging with you. Instead of an expensive vacation take them to a local park or museum to explore. While spending time with your children put your phone away and completely focus on them. Your focus and attention are worth way more than any money you spend on them," said Adams.

In the end, remember children are really simple and you don't have to spend a lot of money just to put a smile on their face.