Black Friday: Money expert shares ways to shop smart while shopping

Ja'Net Adams, owner of Debt Sucks University says the biggest mistake many consumers and shoppers make is not having a plan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Black Friday is also almost here!

Shopping for your favorite items at a discounted price is something many don't take for granted. But what if you knew other ways to save more money on Black Friday? Money expert Ja'Net Adams on ways to shop smart.

Black Friday is known to bring in large crowds of people after Thanksgiving. If you want to shop strategically on the big day, it's best to plan right now!

It's important to come up with a list before you shop so you're not overspending.

Secondly, take advantage of the deals going on right now. Adams says there are retail and department stores trying to get rid of items before Black Friday.

"If you were not signed up for these different stores email list you have no idea what’s going on and even if you are in a lot of times, they send those sales out on Sunday, and I can check back on Monday on a lot of things that are already sold out," Adams said. "If you’re really trying to get certain items, you just have to be on it this year. The stores are trying to move these products as fast as they can, so you have to be on your game this year."

To save even more money, start thinking of ways to shop without a shopping cart. It will help with self-control.

Adams suggests using a smaller basket if you are a compulsive shopper.

"You see things and throw them in your shopping cart, you probably just want to get you one of those carry-on baskets," Adams said.