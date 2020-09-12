Get started! Set your New Year's goals now!

Whatever your goals are for the new year, you shouldn't put them off until 2021. Money expert Ja'Net Adams shares 3 ways to set and start your resolutions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon we will cheerfully wave 2020 farewell and anxiously ring in the new year.

No matter how excited you are to bring this crazy, and unprecedented year to a close, you don't have to wait until January to get started on your 2021 goals.

Money expert Ja'net Adams offered three tips to help you get started.

"It's hard to believe, but 2021 is right around the corner and many people say they're going to accomplish their goals in the new year but what wait. What can you do on January 1 that you can't do today, especially when it comes to your money?"

Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor, breaks down the ways that you can financially prepare for 2021 into three tips.

1. Where Are You Now:

"Before 2021 arrives take a look at where your finances are today. How much money do you have saved? How much money do you owe other people and what is the exact amount down to the penny?" said Adams. "In order to move forward with your money you need to know the answers to these questions."

2. Where Do You Want To Be:

Ask yourself, what financial goals are you trying to achieve in 2021?



"Write down your money goals on a piece of paper and be as specific as possible. Don't say that I want to save more money in 2021, but say I want to save $3000 throughout the year which means I need to save $250 a month. Then think of ways you can come up with the $250 each month. Being specific with money goals increases your chances of success," said Adams.

3. Celebrate The Wins:

Don't jump to 2021 without reflecting on 2020.

"The best way to achieve your goals is to make sure you celebrate each win. It doesn't matter how big or how small the win is, you should still celebrate it. Were you able to cut back on your cable bill and save $50 a month? Celebrate it! Every win counts!"

The big thing though is not to make goal-setting stressful, but to make it happen.

"Your goal should not be to make 2021 "Your Year!" but instead look at it as progression. Just keep moving forward," said Adams.