Why you shouldn't bank on another round of stimulus checks, just yet!

Money expert Ja'Net Adams offers three ways to be prepared just in case a second COVID-19 outbreak happens, people are quarantined and out of work again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's probably safe to say no one expected the coronavirus pandemic would force so many people out of work, for so long. The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way, but mostly in your pockets.

Three months after the CARES Act passed and a round of stimulus checks started going out to people across the nation, lawmakers are considering another round to help people who are having trouble making ends meet.

We talked with money expert Ja'Net Adams about the potential for a second round of stimulus checks and what you should do with it if that money comes. Adams says the best thing you can do is to be prepared, just in case COVID-19 cases spike, creating another lockdown and you find yourself out of work, again.

"Those who are prepared are the ones who win. That is especially true during this time," said Ja'Net Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams! "The more you know about the resources available the better chances you have to take advantage of them," she said.

Adams says a lot of Americans are counting on a second round of stimulus checks, but you might not want to bank on that, just yet! The House has passed the HEROES ACT, which provides funding for programs, including a stimulus. But the Senate is not on board, yet. Lawmakers are discussing how much, when, and if another economic boost is needed.

So far, a few numbers have been thrown around. One version would give $1,200 to each eligible recipient with a $6,000 maximum per family. Another version would give $2,000 to each eligible recipient per month until January 2021 or quite possibly, $2,000 per month until the pandemic ends.

Whether it happens at all will depend on if lawmakers can reach a consensus, but Adams says you should be using this time to organize how you're going to catch up on bills if that money does not come through.

"There is agreement on both sides of the aisle that a second stimulus check should be considered. Now is the time to think about how you can use the possibility of this money to improve your financial situation. What bills can be caught up on? Start figuring out how much of the money can be saved," said Adams.

Small business owners who have taken a hit during the pandemic will also benefit if more money is added to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

"Small businesses are trying to survive and many unfortunately will go out of business. Over $600 billion dollars has been set aside in the Paycheck Protection Program and there may be more on the way. So if you are a small business owner or run a non-profit now is the time to get all of your paperwork together so that you can qualify for the unused money or the new money that may come in the future," said Adams.

Also, don't forget the extensions from the utility, mortgage, and car companies are going to run out soon. You will want to start coming up with a plan to pay down some of those bills, with or without the second round of stimulus money.

"Since so many people lost their jobs there needed to be safeguards put in place. These safeguards have helped people stay in their homes, keep the lights on, and the water flowing. These safeguards on a state and federal level could be extended as North Carolina recently did with an extension on utilities and evictions. These extensions will not last forever so now is the time to start catching up on any bills that have been put on hold," said Adams.

The tricky part in all of this is preparing for everything, just in case. No one knows what will happen in the future, how long Americans will stay out of work, when a vaccine will be available or if more money will be headed your way, but putting a plan in place will make whatever comes your way, easier to manage.