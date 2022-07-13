Money: Higher interest rates are slowing inflation and helping the economy

Money expert Ja'Net Adams explains the three areas where higher interest rates are slowing inflation and improving the economy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It costs more to do or buy anything these days. In June, the Federal Reserve stepped in with a way to slow inflation by raising the interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. It is the largest interest rate hike since 1994, bringing the rates between 1.5% and 1.75%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to increase the interest rate is part of the belief that high-interest rates would make borrowing less attractive and savintoitable in order to ease the U.S. economy and bring down inflation.

While most Americans do not like the idea of an interest rate hike, money expert Ja'Net Adams took the unpopular opinion that the increase is good for the economy in three key areas.

The Federal Reserve's higher interest rates hit the U.S. economy a month ago. Adams said she is already seeing positive signs.

"Three areas are already seeing a positive turn and could continue to see positive movement over the next few months," said Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor.

1. Housing Market:

"The housing market is probably seeing the fastest change from the interest-rate hike. As soon as mortgage rates went up, then the hot housing market started to cool off. With demand for mortgages decreasing, more homes are sitting on the market. When more homes hit the market, it means that sellers have to make choices in order for their homes to sell," Adams said.

Over the last month, sellers have reduced the selling prices of their homes by tens of thousands of dollars.

"Some have reduced by a tens of thousands of dollars. Home buyers are starting to see home prices become more reasonable," Adams said.

2. Savings Accounts:

"Whenever interest rates go higher, saving accounts always benefit," Adams said. "It did not take long for saving accounts to follow the lead of the Federal Reserve. High Yield Savings Accounts have risen to 1.15% and 1.20%. That is real money, depending on how much you have saved in the account."

Adams said to start shopping for the best savings account to ensure a great return on your money.

"The good news is that the Federal Reserve plans to keep raising rates through the end of the year, which means you could see those savings account rates go higher."

3. Indirect Good News:

The Federal Reserve raising interest rates has impacted the one item everyone uses. Gas prices!

"The threat of a future recession has pushed oil prices down, which results in lower gas prices for consumers. A few weeks ago, gas cost $4.69 for a gallon of regular. This week it's $4.09," said Adams.

"As long as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates and the markets worry about a recession, gas prices could continue to come down. Also, if we continue to drive only when necessary, the demand will remain low, and gas prices will keep going down."