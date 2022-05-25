Money: Three ways to put a cap on high gas prices

While you can't control rising gas prices, you can do something to ease the pain at the pump. Here are three money-saving tips you need to know!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices are high now but by Memorial Day weekend, expect them to climb even higher. Analysts say gas prices could average $6 per gallon by summer.

Everyone is feeling the pinch at the pump and the cost is everyone's problem, but what is the solution?

Money expert Ja'net Adams said even though you can't control gas prices there are three key things you can do to help ease the pinch at the pump.

"I have no problem with the market working the way it's supposed to. When supply outpaces demand, the prices go down and vice versa. When demand outpaces supply, then the prices go up. But right now it seems market moves are driving up gas prices and it is starting to look like greed on the part of many companies and industries all in the name of inflation," Adams said.

Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor shared three ways that you can make a difference in your wallet and on prices as a whole.

1. Don't Just Sit There And Take It:

You don't have to accept just any price. Shop around!



"You don't have to buy what is in front of you. Take your time and look for the least expensive option. It might take more time, but it could save you hundreds of dollars a month. Look for the grocery store that gives you the least overall bill. Find the gas station with the lowest price," said Adams.

2. Be A Tattletale:

"At first companies hid behind inflation and raised prices. They blamed the Ukraine/Russia conflict, but prices eventually went down then shot back up for no reason at all," said Adams. "There are some gas stations where the price is $4.24 a gallon, then at another gas station around the corner, it costs $3.98. There is no reason for a $.25 difference!"

If you are experiencing a similar situation, you should report the gas station and any other business you feel is taking advantage of the current economic situation. In North Carolina, you should reach out to the Attorney General's office by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or 919-716-6000.

You can also file a complaint online with the North Carolina Department of Justice by clicking here.

3. Make Some Noise: