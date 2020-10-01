GREENSBORO, N.C. — The wait is over for motorsport fans. Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is officially returning to the City of Greensboro. The action-packed show will feature six different racing, freestyle and skill competitions on some of the most popular Monster Jam vehicles.

During the family-friendly show, eight skilled Monster Jam athletes will be tearing up the dirt in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs, and Monster Jam trucks. The athletes will go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challengeä, and several Racing competitions.

This year, Monster Jam will be adding a special fan bonus during the Freestyle competition. A Monster Jam driver will attempt Greensboro's first-ever indoor arena-based Monster Jam truck back flip. Fans will also get the chance to become part of the action by voting for the winner in the 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans will be able to see the massive trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, January 11th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 12th at 1:00 p.m. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.