Today is National Selfie Day. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone snapping a selfie. But, did you know that there are ways to hold the camera and use certan body language positions to get better shots of yourself. A common mistake is to hold the camera low so that you're looking down into your phone. This gives you shadows under your chin and the appearance that you've got double chin. If you're not happy with the way your arm looks then hold the bottom of the phone. Play with the angles of the way of you're holding the camera and make sure the light is behind the camera.

A 2015 Common Sense Media study concluded selfies are harmful to teenagers, causing narcissistic tendencies or enhancing self-esteem issues when they look for validation of physical appearnace. To minimize these issues, make sure that the selfies you take are for fun, to share what you're doing and who you're with. If you're looking for the "like" then your self-esteem can take a hit if you don't get the "likes" you're looking for.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like" and write your message on my timeline. I'll get back to you.