Maddie's mom joins us in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen for some sweet Mother's Day treats you're not going to want to miss.

Fresh Blueberry Mini Bundt Cakes 🎂 & Mini Cupcake Flower Pots💐

This recipe makes 2 Mini Bundt Cakes

and 2 Pots of Mini Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mini Flower Pots Prep:

Place 2 squares of green tissue in a tiny clay pot. On top of the tissues place a styrofoam ball. Tie a piece of decorative ribbon in a bow at the top of the clay pot.

Mini Bundt Cake Prep:

Rinse drain pat dry and set aside a small carton of blueberries.

In a large mixing bowl combine vanilla cake mix with pudding in the mix, a box of vanilla jello instant pudding and half a cup of sugar. Mix dry ingredients together.

For Bundt cakes:

In a large ziplock bag toss the washed and dried blueberries with 3 - 4 tablespoons of the dry cake mix, pudding and sugar to coat throughly and set aside.

For Mini Pots and pans:

Line the mini muffin tins with mini cupcake liners and Spray baking spray on the two Mini Bundt pans.

To the mixture in the bowl add 2/3 cup of canola oil, 2/3 cup of water, 8 ounces of sour cream and 4 eggs. Beat on medium speed until well blended, scraping the bottom of the mixing bowl mid way thru mixing.

Scoop one third of the batter into a piping bag and snip off the end. Fill each mini cupcake liner a little more than 1/2 full and bake for 10 - 12 minutes. Allow to cool.

Use two toothpicks to hold each of 9 - 12 mini cupcakes in place on each of the styrofoam balls.

Mix together 8 ounces of cream cheese, one stick of butter, a small bag of confectioners sugar, a teaspoon of vanilla and 3 tablespoons of milk. Add food color paste to the mixture to achieve the desired color and mix well.

Spoon the frosting into a pastry bag with a flower tip inserted in the end and frost the mini cupcakes in the styrofoam ball. Starting at the center of the mini cupcake swirl the frosting clockwise being careful not to make the flowers too thick so they don’t topple off.

Back to the Bundt Cakes:

Fold the coated berries into the remaining batter and stir gently. Pour this batter into the 2 Mini Bundt pans sprayed with baking spray. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the Bundt cake comes out clean.

Mix together 1 cup of confectioners sugar and 3 Tablespoons of milk for form a thick glaze. Add this to a piping bag and snip the end to allow a small drizzle to cover the tops of both Bundt cakes once they have completely cooled.

