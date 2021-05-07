Motivation Monday: Home gym vs. a gym membership

In this week's Motivation Monday segment, a viewer asks Coach Lynch Hunt if it's better to workout at home or in a gym.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before the coronavirus pandemic, you probably thought working out in a gym was the only way to get fit. Most people did! But during the pandemic-forced lockdowns and restrictions, fitness centers found ways to bring their traditional gym workouts to you at home.

Having a home option eliminates any excuses you had not to work out. But is one more effective than the other?

Viewer Eboni Williams said:

"I'm thinking about signing up for AWOL's 90-day program, but I'm not sure whether I should work out at home or come to the gym. I want the most effective workout possible. Which one is better, working out at home or at the gym?

We handed off this great question to the experts at AWOL Fitness.

"I've been dealing with this issue for about a year and a half," said Transformation Specialist Coach Lynch Hunt. "This one all depends on the individual. As long as you're prepared to put a little time and effort into your workout at home, it can be just as effective as a gym workout. But on the contrary, some people actually prefer to see other people working out to find motivation."

Regarding joining a gym, Hunt gets honest.

"Nobody needs to join a gym to exercise regularly. Your body offers the cheapest equipment available. With a small investment in some bands and dumbbells and balls, you can expand your options and really get it in," said Hunt.

"Cut out your commute time to and from and a lot of people say it's a win for virtual. On the other hand, the gym has huge advantages, including new state-of-the-art equipment that is constantly evolving. And the gym is regularly updating the machines, not to mention offering classes which can also give you companionship and motivation. And please don't forget trainers and coaches which give you a chance to learn proper technique and opportunities to challenge your body and sample new trends," said Hunt.

"You can find some of the latter benefits in some virtual programs, but those programs will never be able to give you the benefits of good old fashion human contact interaction and face-to-face energy. When you have people all working and fighting together in the same place and space towards a common goal there's an energy that is created and reciprocated and can never really be duplicated," Hunt added.

Hunt says working out at the gym gives you a different push and a burst of energy to take it to the next level.

"At the end of the day working out on your own at home or virtual is a skill that should be cultivated but if you can make it to the gym I say get there!"