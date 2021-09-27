Monday Motivation: How to have an attitude of gratitude

Good Morning Show viewer A. Jeffries emailed this question: "I am late to work almost every day. I don't like my job, but I need my job and if it continues I'm going to lose my job. I'm not lazy, I'm bored. I want to feel fulfilled with what I'm doing. I know I'm not going to love it, but how can I change my attitude or at least my bad habit of being late all of the time?"



"The way you think drives the way you feel and the way you feel drives the way you behave," said Coach. "Once a negative attitude finds what it's looking for, it locks in. On the other hand, a positive attitude will give you a greater perspective and insight. How you feel about yourself and the joy you get from life ultimately depends on how your mind filters and interprets your everyday experiences. Whenever I become impulsive or negative, I try to refocus my thoughts by simply saying thank you. Saying thank you allows me to have an attitude of gratitude and an attitude of gratitude means making it a conscious habit to express thankfulness and appreciation for every part of our lives. When you develop an attitude of gratitude you feel happier and more positive and it allows you to see the situation more accurately and thoroughly."