Motivation Monday: Stay committed and focused on your fitness goals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fitness goals and friendship do not always go hand in hand. You might lose some friends along the way if they don’t share the same ambition or values. The experts at AWOL Fitness in Greensboro tackle one viewer's question about maintaining focus and accountability.

Tyra in Kernersville sent this question in:

"I started a fitness challenge with my friends because I needed a push and accountability. Everything is working great for me, I'm crushing it. But my friends, aren't doing too well. I'm not getting the push I need and I think it's causing a little separation between myself and my friends. Help! I don't want to lose my friends while I'm losing weight."

The coaches at AWOL Fitness tackled this question and offered this insight.

"This is something we literally see every day," said AWOL Fitness owner and transformation expert Lynch Hunt. "First, I have to commend you for wanting and accepting accountability. Sometimes, if you want more you have to do more. This is one of the biggest benefits of accountability because it makes you 80% more active and that's why most people run from it. On the flip side, knowing who you’re accountable to is important because what you’re connected to happens to you," he said.

Truth is, not everyone close to you is going to support you.

"I always say you are the sum of the five people you hang around with the most. As you level up in your journey, your knowledge, accountability, and intensity must increase as well. That circle of influence has to change and that means you may or may not look to the same people for your inspiration and motivation," said Coach Cody.

The best thing you can do is surround yourself with like-minded people. And if you can maintain those same friendships, you might be able to inspire them in the long run.

"As you get better, the people around you should get better too," said Coach Marlowe. "Community is a valuable aspect of this journey, but I believe it’s also important to maintain those close relationships. I suggest that you continue to probe, question, and clarify everything your friend is doing and not doing so you can see what strategies, tactics. and the process they are adhering to or not. This way you can get your friend back on track. She can keep losing weight, you can keep losing weight and you can keep being friends forever."