Is it okay to mourn celebrity death? A local counselor says yes, it's natural

Some people might question how anyone can grieve the death of someone they didn't know.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Religion, death and dolor - funeral and cemetery; funeral with coffin

In recent weeks notable people have died; Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Chadwick Boseman, earlier in the year Breonna Taylor and before then Kobe Bryant. People mourn and still mourn their deaths but most of us didn’t know these public figures.

So is it okay, to mourn the death of someone you didn't know personally? For the answers, we turn to Dr. Nannette Smith Funderburk with The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk is a psychotherapist and owner of The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC, a counseling private practice in Greensboro, NC. For more information, you can contact Dr. Funderburk at her Stonebrook Office Location. 3300 Battleground Avenue Suite 202 Greensboro, NC 27410. You can reach her by phone at 336-285-7173, by fax at 336-285-7174, through email at contact@theselgroup.com 

