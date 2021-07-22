Battling Boredom: What to do, when you need to find something to do.

July is National Boredom Month

We’re more than halfway through July, which means that the summer is starting to wind down. Many families have been wrapping up any summer vacations and are beginning to think about the new school year that starts next month.

These last few weeks of the summer can be a bit boring while kids wait for the school year to start. But kids aren’t the only ones who get bored. All of us, from time to time, find ourselves twiddling our thumbs.

Boredom is more than not having anything to do. You can get bored when you do the same thing over and over. In other words, when you don’t have variety. It’s like eating the same cookie over and over that it loses its appeal. Or when you don’t do anything that’s visually or intellectually stimulating. Think about watching paint dry; that’s incredibly boring for most people.

When you’re bored, then you have choices to make. You can choose to continue to do nothing or the same thing that’s causing the boredom. Or, you can get creative and do something about it. There are a million things that you can do like reading, biking, exercising, drawing, talking to a friend, creating something, cleaning, organizing. You get my point.

Parents can teach their kids or model to their kids what to do when they’re bored. For young kids, parents can offer options of activities that their kids to choose. As kids get older, it’s a great time to allow your kids to find ways to entertain themselves, so you aren’t their event planner – planning their day.