October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Bullying can be difficult for kids to deal with. Some kids seem to be easier targets than others. All kids should be able to stick up for themselves and for others. It can be a little scary to stick up for yourself particularly if you don't know whether someone will stop.

Parents should show their kids to be assertive. Not only what to say to come across as assertive, but also talk about the different situations that would require assertiveness.

Even when your kids are feeling scared, they can tweak their body language to not only sound assertive, but look assertive. If your kids have any nervous behaviors then help them find a substitute behavior. For example, if they stand with their legs crossed then show them to stand with feet hip distance apart. If they tend to look down when they're nervous, help them practice talking with their head held high. How you act is how you're going to be perceived.

