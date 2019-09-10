National Business Women's Week is celebrated the third full week in October of every year. It is about encouraging and supporting all business women and women entrepreneurs. Many women seem to have imposter syndrome where they feel that they're a fake and aren't qualified to have their position. If you have imposter syndrome then you tend to question yourself and your decisions, you may not take caluculated risks and may not trust your decisions. Others will notice your behavior.

Before you walk into a meeting, check your body language. The way you present yourself is how you'll be perceived. Listen to your voice, check your posture, body orientation. Remember to give good eye contact.

I'm the emcee and a speaker at Leadercast Lewisville-Clemmons next Friday, October 18, 2019. It will be simulcast from Atlanta, Georgia. Nine world-reowned experts as well as influencers in North Carolina will talk abour courage and leadership.

You can buy tickets online at Leadercast Lewisville-Clemmons. I'd love to see you there. If you have any questions, you can find my on Facebook: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert.