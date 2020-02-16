Today is National Do A Grouch A Favor Day. As funny as the name of this holiday might sound, dealing with a grouch isn't a laughing matter. Even though it's not your responsibility to make someone feel better, it might make life easier if you can help someone not feel so grouchy.

To help someone feel less grouchy, you can use humor to diffuse the situation. Humor is a subtle way to draw attention to the heat of the moment. You can ignore them. If you choose to ignore then realize that grouchiness might get worse before it gets better. You can lend an ear. This means ask if there's something on their mind. Sometimes if they can share their thoughts, the grouchiness will minimize. Or, you excuse yourself saying that you'll circle back in a bit.

