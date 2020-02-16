You can't always be in a good mood. Everybody feels grouchy from time to time. And it just so happens that today is "National do a Grouch a Favor Day".

Sometimes it isn't easy to recognize when you're a grouch because you can become habituated to that emotional state. When you notice or someone tells you that you're a bit grumpy then it's up to you to figure out the reasons why. Figure out your triggers and be proactive. This means if you tend to get grumpy when you're starving then make sure that you have a snack handy.

