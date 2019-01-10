GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month?

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million women and men fall victim to domestic abuse every year.

To make matters worse, domestic abuse can turn deadly for both women and men.

The North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence tracks deaths which are a result of intimate partner violence.

The latest findings show at least 33 homicides are linked to domestic abuse so far this year.

Last year, The North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported at least 53 homicides linked to domestic abuse.

The City of Greensboro is stepping up to help raise awareness about the growing issue.

The Commission on the Status of Women, the City's Human Relations Department, and the Family Justice Center will hold a purple tree lighting ceremony to commemorate October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Melvin Municipal Office Building located at 300 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Dr. Christine Murray, Director of UNC Greensboro's Center for Youth, Family, and Community Partnerships, Director of the Healthy Relationships Initiative and Co-Founder of See the Triumph.

The ceremony will also serve as a kick-off to a new community initiative, "Abuse Is Never Okay."

Organizations across Guilford County are standing together against violence and abuse with the new awareness campaign.

The local effort focuses on educating the community on the many forms of abuse, promoting healthy and safe relationships, and connecting community members who have experienced abuse with local resources.

The campaign is a result of the collaborative efforts of several community partners, including nonprofit organizations, law enforcement, universities, and government agencies.

With over 15 organizations involved and others encouraged to join, the partners stand together to end violence and abuse in Guilford County.

For more information about the "Abuse Is Never Okay" campaign, click here.

For more information about ways to prevent domestic abuse, click here.

If you, or someone your know is in a domestic violence crisis, call 911 or the Family Service of the Piedmont 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 336-273-7273 for help.