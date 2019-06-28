Did you realize that you reveal a lot about yourself in your handshake? You reveal a little bit of your personality by the way you shake someone's hands. To give a great handshake follow these tips. When you extend your hand make sure that palms touch. Give a firm grip and pump your hand 2-3 times. Make sure you smile as you say their name. Other tips: stand about two feet apart, keep your arm at a 90 degree angle.

