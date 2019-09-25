National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated September 15th to October 15th as a way to recognize the impact that Hispanic Americans have had in the U.S. We want to join the celebration by talking about body language and ways that it's unique to Hispanic Americans.

I'm Latina as my family is South American. It's important to talk about body language of different cultures to help increase understanding in the ways people communicate, which is important to decrease misunderstandings and premature judgments.

We, Hispanic Americans, tend to use their hands when we talk, which helps to illustrate and highlight about what we're saying. We're touchy-feely, which means that we'll touch your arm or your hand when we're talking, laughing, or enjoying your company as a way to connect and show affection. In the U.S., people try to limit touch so it isn't misintrepreted.

Hispanic Americans also tend to be close talkers. If we use touch more freely then it makes sense that we close the distance when we're talking to others. In the U.S., we tend to give more personal space, anywhere between two to three feet.

