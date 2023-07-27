It’s National Intern Day! Here’s advice from an expert on taking advantage of internships

Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains how internships can excel you into the professional world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Intern Day. Internships seem to be a coveted position as many students vie for internships hoping they'll become jobs.

Internships are important because they allow students to test-drive different professions to get a sense of the type of work they want to do. Internships are about learning and application under supervision so that students can strengthen their skill set.

Students can set themselves apart by jumping right into their internship. This means asking questions, taking the initiative to get started, learning new skills, and taking risks. A common mistake interns make is waiting to be told what to do. Internship supervisors want to see students take the initiative about what they want to pursue or hear their curiosity in the questions they ask and their activities.

