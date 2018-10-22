GREENSBORO, N.C. - Did you know about 74,000 American lives were lost in 2017 to drug overdose?

That's more deaths than from gun violence or vehicle crashes.

National Red Ribbon Week is a campaign that encourages drug prevention awareness for the youth.

It's recognized October 23rd - October 31st each year.

The National Family Partnership (NFP), a not for profit organization that promotes drug prevention, education and advocacy, organized the first Nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign.

NFP created Red Ribbon Week in response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena.

On February 7, 1985, Special Agent Camarena left his office to meet his wife for lunch in Mexico.

Five men appeared at the agent's side, shoved him in a car, and sped away.

One month later, Camarena's body was found.

Authorities say drug traffickers tortured the 37-year-old agent to death.

Camarena was survived by his wife, Mika, and their three children, Enrique, Daniel, and Erik.

People in several communities were outraged and began to wear red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise drug prevention awareness.

Hundreds also pledged to lead drug-free lives to honor the sacrifices made by Kiki Camarena and others on behalf of all Americans.

Since its beginning in 1985, the Red Ribbon Campaign has touched the lives of millions of people around the world.

The 2018 National Red Ribbon Week theme is: "Life Is Your Journey, Travel Drug Free."

You can show your personal commitment to a drug-free lifestyle through the symbol of the Red Ribbon.

You can also take the Red Ribbon Pledge and be a part of the creation of a drug free America.

The pledge encourages parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of drug abuse, set clear rules about not using drugs, and enforce appropriate consequences.

To learn more about National Red Ribbon Week or to take the pledge, click here.

© 2018 WFMY