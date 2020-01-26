Today is National Spouses Day. After being together for many years, you might feel that you and your spouse are out of whack. You don't spend as much time together. You don't seem to have fun. A common reason long term couples lose their way is that they stop being curious about each other. They stop asking each other questions. They take their partner for granted. People change and evolve over time so it's important to stay connected. Ask questions. Show interest in them as a person not only as your spouse. Have fun. Take a trip. Go for a hike. And remember that there's a physical component to all marriages so make out. Intimacy with your spouse is critical for long term happiness.

