In the U.S., statistics show, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death with about 132 suicides per day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Suicide is a global health issue. According to the World Health Organization, close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year. That's one person every 40 seconds.

In the U.S., statistics show, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death with about 132 suicides per day. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is worsening the problem across the country. According to a CDC report, during late June, about 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health, substance abuse or suicidal thoughts.

“For people feeling overwhelmed, there are counselors, therapists, and a variety of things they can do to get help before it gets to a crisis type of situation,” said Mindy France, a behavioral therapist at Novant Health.

Since September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, you might want to consider lending a helping hand to people struggling with mental health issues. The annual campaign is geared towards encouraging others to reach out to people affected by suicide, raise awareness and connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services.

It's National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. You can help save a life by starting the tough conversation, providing support, and directing professional help to those who need it. #NotAlone #Get2It @WFMY #NotAlone pic.twitter.com/5weksaD9Ed — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) September 16, 2020

One way to help raise awareness about the public health issue is to know the warning signs and risk factors associated with suicide. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, comments or thoughts about suicide can begin small, such as “I wish I wasn’t here” or “Nothing matters.” But, over time, they can become more explicit and dangerous. Here are a few other warning signs of suicide:

Increased alcohol and drug use

Aggressive behavior

Withdrawal from friends, family and community

Dramatic mood swings

Impulsive or reckless behavior

Research also shows 46% of people who die by suicide had a known mental health condition. Several other things may put a person at risk of suicide, including:

A family history of suicide

Substance use. Drugs can create mental highs and lows that worsen suicidal thoughts.

Intoxication. More than 1 in 3 people who die from suicide are under the influence of alcohol at the time of death.

Access to firearms

A serious or chronic medical illness

Gender. Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are nearly 4x more likely to die by suicide.

A history of trauma or abuse

Prolonged stress

A recent tragedy or loss

You can help save a life by starting the tough conversation, providing support, and directing professional help to those who need it. When talking to a loved one, NAMI suggests, adopt an open and compassionate mindset. Active listening techniques, such as reflecting their feelings and summarizing their thoughts, can help your loved one feel heard and validated.

“When talking to a loved one, you should express that you will be there with them throughout the process to help them get help,” France said. “I think people feeling alone is a huge catalyst for depression. If you let them know that you're there for them, it can be a huge motivator for them seeking help and wanting to feel better.”