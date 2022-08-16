National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do

Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.

Here’s how to not tell jokes that hurt people’s feelings. It’s all about self-control when telling jokes. Before you say a joke, say it to yourself and analyze it. If you’re not sure you should be saying it, then perhaps, you shouldn’t.

Here are a few things to say if someone says a joke at your expense. You can look at them and say, “What’s the punchline?” Or, “I don’t get it.” Or, “How is making fun of someone funny?” Usually, the directness gets the jokester to stop.