It's time to start getting ready for all those parties. And while they are fun, some awkward situations that can creep up unexpectedly. It's fairly common that people will drink at social gatherings. If you're not a drinker, someone might say "Hey, one drink won't hurt you." How might you handle this situation to get someone to stop the pressure? Be polite and tactful - I'm good with water on the rocks (my go-to line), thank you. Make sure that you're looking them in the eye with straight posture bc it gives the impression that you're firm in your position. Be polite and tactful while you say something like, "I'm good with water or my soda." Make sure that you're looking them in the eye with straight posture because it gives the impression that you're firm in your position.

Some people get a little too friendly at parties, perhaps they stand a little too close to you. Or, they might start touching your arm, back, shoulder while you are talking. If this happens, you can send some nonverbal signals to indicate your discomfort. You can take a step back or to the side away from the person. Turn your body away from that person as if you're giving them the cold shoulder. Or, you can actually stare at their hand on your arm, they'll get the hint.

At a relaxed setting like a holiday party, some people might feel a little too comfortable and share office gossip. If you don't want to join the gossip talk, you have a couple of choices. You can say something like, "I see a different side to that person." Or, "I don't feel comfortable talking about them." Or, you can walk away.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.