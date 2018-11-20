ASHEBORO, NC -- Baby buzz is turning excitement into disappointment in the NC Zoo's polar bear den, as chances of a 2019 cub look increasingly unlikely.

NC Zoo public relations specialist Debbie Fuchs said despite breeding efforts earlier this year, female polar bear Anana is showing no signs of pregnancy.

Fuchs said, "She's is 'denning' - cozying up in her maternal cave den which is instinctual this time of year - but her hormone tests do not indicate pregnancy, and she has not gained any weight."

As WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus first reported in February, zookeepers were trying to encourage Anana to mate with Nikita. Over the years, the two haven't always shared chemistry, but they appeared to be "figuring it out," according to NC Zoo curator of mammals Jennifer Ireland.

Polar bear pregnancy is complicated. Breeding season runs January to May. Even if the magic happens, an embryo won't implant for four months. Often, there's a pseudo-pregnancy--the bear's hormones tell her she's pregnant, but no cub arrives. When it does, it's typically a twin, and usually only one survives.

Nikita arrived at the NC Zoo in 2016 as a mate for Anana. They are one of only 11 polar bear duos in accredited U.S. Zoos. Zookeepers say artificial insemination isn't out of the question, but they are letting nature run its course first.

