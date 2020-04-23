GREENSBORO, N.C. — During these uncertain times, it's important for you to protect your personal information and money. The North Carolina Department of Justice is sending a consumer alert to the public to watch out for new COVID-19 robocall scams.

Robocallers are offering plans to help reduce your debt, get help with student loans, pay off credit cards, make quick money, or answer surveys about your economic security. The best way to protect yourself is by avoiding texts or calls from numbers you do not recognize and never give out your personal information.

The NCDOJ is offering the following tips to avoid falling victim to the new COVID-19 robocall scam:

Watch out for unsolicited messages and calls. Don't respond to texts or calls from numbers you don't recognize, and avoid giving personal or financial information or buying products from someone you don't know. If you want information and legitimate updates on the COVID-19 response, go directly to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Don't respond to texts or calls from numbers you don't recognize, and avoid giving personal or financial information or buying products from someone you don't know. If you want information and legitimate updates on the COVID-19 response, go directly to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Avoid economic relief offers and surveys. Be wary of offers that are too good to be true – they probably are. Don't share your financial information with people who contact you, and do your research before you make a financial decision.

Be wary of offers that are too good to be true – they probably are. Don't share your financial information with people who contact you, and do your research before you make a financial decision. Be skeptical of callers claiming to represent a government agency. To check if a message is legitimate, hang up and call the number listed on the government agency's website. Find trusted sources of economic relief from our government partners here.

To check if a message is legitimate, hang up and call the number listed on the government agency's website. Find trusted sources of economic relief from our government partners here. Don't let anyone rush you. Avoid sales offers that are only good "now or never." Fears about the spread of COVID-19 mean that many people are making decisions under pressure – walk away from high-pressure sales pitches or cure-all promises. You should never feel like you have to make a decision or share financial information under pressure.

If a company contacts you and you're unsure of their authenticity or if you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact the State Consumer Protection Office at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.