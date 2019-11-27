GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to AAA, More than 55 million people are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

That includes a record 1.54 million North Carolinians.

"Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway," said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel. "Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers. Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season."

The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros.

"With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country's major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays," said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week."

During the busy holiday season, state and local law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to ensure everyone's safety on the roadways.

In North Carolina over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period, there were 3,805 crashes resulting in 22 fatalities and 1,481 injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will take part in the Thanksgiving 1-40 Challenge.

It's a joint operation among seven other states along the 1-40 corridor.

Starting November 21, troopers will be placed every 20 miles along the major interstate.

As a result of the the I-40 Challenge last year, SHP reported zero fatalities across the state with a total of 31 combined collisions.