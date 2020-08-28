Need a job? NCWorks to hold a drive-thru career fair in Greensboro

The drive-thru career fair is on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center at 2301 West Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As many U.S. businesses continue to reopen and rehire employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, the national unemployment rate dropped from 11.1 percent to 10.2 percent in July.

But, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the unemployment rate in North Carolina rose last month. The state’s seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate was 8.5 percent, increasing 1.0 point from June’s revised rate.

NCWorks and Allegiance Staffing want to help North Carolinians get back to work amid the coronavirus crisis. The agencies are teaming up to hold a drive-thru career fair on Friday.

NCWorks is North Carolina’s workforce system. The agency offers free resources to help job seekers find employment and a steady income. That includes career assistance, counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training and education support. Employers can also use the agency to find candidates and post jobs. Allegiance staffing is also an employment agency dedicated to helping companies gain a skilled labor force.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, from top level individuals to all the way down,” said David Szwejbka, work-based learning coordinator with NCWorks. “We stress that we are here and that we listen to people. We are a voice for them. There is hope out there. There are a number of companies that are hiring.”

When it comes to the drive-thru career fair, some of the immediate job openings include machine operators, warehouse workers, forklift operators, mechanics and more. The starting wage ranges from $11.50 to $14.00 an hour. If you plan on attending the event, you must follow all safety and health protocols. That includes wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.

“If you are going to be coming out to the event, it could be about an hour or two hours that you may be there,” Szwejbka said. “Be prepared to talk to someone and tell us about what you are looking for. Bring an updated resume. That is the best way we can capture an individual’s talents and find out if there are other opportunities out there.”

Before you go to the career fair, you must already be registered with NCWorks online. You should also dress professionally and bring an updated resume.