NCWorks to hold drive-thru career fair in Greensboro

The drive-thru career fair will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center located at 2301 W Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NCWorks is preparing to host a drive-thru career fair on Wednesday. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is remaining focused on its mission to put people to work.

During the career fair, job seekers will be able to apply for full and part time positions with at least three different companies. Firstlight Home Care will be looking to hire Home Health Aides. The position pays between $9 to $19 dollars per hour.

Recruiters with Allegiance Staffing will also be on hand to fill multiple positions paying between $10 to $23 dollars per hour. That includes clerical, manufacturing, forklift, CNC and machine operators. Walmart representatives will also be looking for potential cashiers, stockers and customer service representatives starting at $11 dollars per hour.

The first 30 minutes of the career fair are reserved for veterans. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

"If it gets too crowded with cars, we encourage people to pull off to the side," said David Szwejbka with NCWorks. "If they are on the bus line, they are more than welcome to walk up and speak with the companies under the tents. But, we do ask that everyone wears a mask and respect the social distancing parameters that are in place."

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center. Attendees are also expected to have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register.