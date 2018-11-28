GREENSBORO, N.C. - FedEx is gearing up for another busy holiday season.

The shipping company is looking to hire more than 55,000 seasonal positions.

That includes more than 1,100 new job opportunities at the FedEx Ground facility in Greensboro.

FedEx expects another record-breaking holiday season this year.

Americans are expected to ship millions of holiday gifts and packages to loved ones across the nation.

FedEx handled between 380-400 million packages over the 2017 peak holiday shipping season.

The company currently has more than 400,000 dedicated team members working to ensure customers receive packages on-time.

FedEx is partnering with Triad Goodwill to hold a Holiday Hiring Event on Wednesday.

The hiring event is for seasonal, part-time, and full-time package handlers.

Pay starts at $11.40 an hour for day shift and $11.90 an hour for night shift.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

The hiring event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill's Greensboro Career Center located at 1235 South Eugene Street.

It's free and open to the public. No appointments are required to attend.

