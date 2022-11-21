Need heat, and furnace repairs? Qualifying homeowners should call Community Housing Solutions now!

Community Housing Solutions is helping people in Guilford County stay warm inside their homes this winter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Temperatures were in the '20s again overnight. For some of our Greensboro neighbors, it was just as cold inside their homes as outside. Their heat might not work, or they may have drafty windows or doors.

Those fixes can cost a lot, but thankfully, there's help!

The non-profit group Community Housing Solutions works with low-income homeowners in Guilford County to make their homes warmer, drier, and safer.

The Greensboro-based agency receives special funding from Piedmont Natural Gas that can be used to replace an old furnace or make energy-efficient repairs to a furnace that's not working. CHS volunteers also go through the home fixing windows and doors to keep everyone warm.

"When we do energy efficiency repairs is about 25% which can equate to around $600 to $700 a year. During these inflationary times, that's money that families need to keep in their pocketbooks," said Cheryl Brandberg, the Development Director for Community Housing Solutions.

This service is free for most people. Others may pay a very small discounted portion based on their income, and if you qualify, you can get that help immediately!

"If it's an emergency type situation where they have no heat in these cold temperatures if the roof has an active leak, we will get someone out as quickly as possible to help with those situations," said Brandberg.

To qualify, you must live in Guilford county and have owned your home for at least two years. There is no age requirement but keep in mind the income guideline of 80% or below Guilford County's median income.