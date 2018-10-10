GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Heading to the North Carolina state fair this week, make sure you go on an empty stomach. Your belly is going to need enough room to take in all the new treats, unique eats and crazy concoctions the fair has to offer this year. There are more than a dozen new menu items.

The queen of deep-fried deliciousness, Felicia Turrentine Daniel showed us some of the new featured items at the fair this year.

Her food truck's featured dish this year is called Deep Fried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Cobbler Bites. They're a combination of Granny Smith apple slices, coated in a special Cinnamon Toast Crunch batter, deep fried and topped with caramel drizzle, cinnamon and powdered sugar. The treat can also be made into a sundae by adding ice cream.

"It is a tasty mouthful. If you love apples, you love apple pie, apple cobbler this is your go-to!," said Turrentine Daniel.

You can see Felicia Turrentine Daniel at her Chef D'Lites concession stand starting Thursday, October 11, 2018 for the next ten days. The North Carolina State Fair is at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh through October 21, 2018.

You can check out the schedule, menu and pricing on the NC State Fair website by clicking here.

© 2018 WFMY