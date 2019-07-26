KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department has a new fire station and multi-building training facility located on 1180 Hwy 66 South.

An open house and dedication ceremony was held at the brand new fire station last month.

It featured station tours, refreshments, and fun activities for children and adults.

That included a bounce house, face painting, equipment demonstrations, and much more.

The Town of Kernersville constructed the new fire station to replace an old firehouse that opened back in 1977.

The station was dedicated to Fire Chief Walter M. Summerville, III.

On November 7, 2012, Chief Summerville tragically passed away in the Line of Duty due to a cardiac event.

Fire officials say the new station was designed to address the current and future needs of the community.

To learn more about The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, click here.