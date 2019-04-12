BURLINGTON, N.C. — A brand new Publix grocery store is coming to the Triad area. The Morgan Companies, a full-service commercial real estate firm, recently announced the development of a new Publix-anchored shopping center in the City of Burlington.

Morgan Cos. purchased the 9.6-acre property at 309 Huffman Mill Road back in February 2019. As of right now, the site stands as a Sears department store. Morgan Cos. plans to begin demolition of the Sears building next year. Prego's Trattoria restaurant, located on an out-parcel, is also part of the purchased property.

"This project has taken quite a bit of vision," said Jeff Surrency, Executive Vice President of Development for Morgan Cos. "We're excited to bring Publix to this wonderful community, and really think the shopping center will be something special."

The new Publix-anchored shopping center will include a 48,387 square foot Publix and 13,400 square feet of inline retail. As part of the project, Morgan Cos. will also develop the 1.73-acre Sears Auto out-parcel next to Prego's into a multi-tenant retail building. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2021.

"We are excited to expand across the region to better serve our customers and bring Publix's premier service and quality to Burlington," said Kimberly Reynolds, Publix Media & Community Relations Manager. "On average, our stores employ approximately 130 associates."

This is Morgan Cos.' second Triad Publix. The company also developed and owns Peace Haven Village shopping center in Clemmons, which opened in November 2017. Morgan Cos. currently has another Publix-anchored shopping center under development in Clayton. It's expected to be completed in 2021.

