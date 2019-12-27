With a new year, you want to make positive changes. What about positive body language? Your body language can impact the way you see yourself and the way others see you. Your body language will reflect the way you feel. Not only is it important to show positive body language such as taking up space, but also the timing of your body language makes a difference. If you smile, for example, when someone is sharing bad news then you'll come across as inauthentic. You'll notice the impact of your body language on others by the way they respond to you. If they smile, lean towards and are comfortable then you know you've got the right body language.

