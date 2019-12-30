The New Year is a couple of days away. And many of you are thinking about resolutions. As parents, sometimes you get caught up in your own lives (divorce, unemployment, addiction) that you don't have a lot of you leftover for your kids. Take Joe Guidice, reality start of the "Housewives of New Jersey". He recently stated that he wants to give his daughters "the best of me in 2020".

There are a few things that might hold you back from making things right with your kids. You might feel that it's an adult problem and there isn't much that your kids can do to help you. Or, you might feel that it's none of your kids' business. Realize that your kids might perceive that something is wrong. And they can fill-in-the-blank with or without accurate information.

If you chose to talk to your kids then own your mistakes. Be as transparent as you feel is important or that they'll understand. This doesn't mean that your kids have to know every single detail. Just enough to understand. You can say something like, "I know I've been acting differently lately. I want to explain what's been going on. And I know that things are stressed between us and I want to make things better." Talk about ways to improve your relationship. Whatever you say, make sure that you follow through. If not then your kids will lose trust in you.

