BURLINGTON, N.C. — The statistics are alarming. One in seven people struggle with hunger in North Carolina, according to Feeding America. That includes more than 460,000 children. Some of the contributing factors include poverty, food deserts, and food waste.

Hunger is also a growing problem in and out of the classroom for children. In fact, statistics show, 3 out of 4 teachers report regularly seeing hungry students in the classroom.

Alamance Burlington School System is stepping up to the plate to help put an end to child hunger in the classroom. It's all part of the Breakfast Alternative Program. The program offers free breakfast to children in need of a hot meal.

On Monday, about 600 students at Hillcrest Elementary School received free breakfast before the start of class. The program also serves students at Pleasant Grove Elementary, Williams High, and Graham High School.



The National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program, operates in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions.

It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day. NSLP is complemented by the School Breakfast Program, the Afterschool Snack Service, and the Summer Food Service Program. Even though the feeding program serves about 30 million children, it's still not enough.

