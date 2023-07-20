Here's how much money from North Carolina's Education Lottery actually goes to schools...

North Carolina's Education Lottery raised almost $1 billion for schools last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anytime jackpots skyrocket, viewers start asking us: how much of the lottery money actually goes to fund schools. According to the state, for every $2 spent on a ticket through the North Carolina Educational Lottery, about $0.60 will end up going to schools. Most of the money you pay for the ticket goes to pay out prizes. And less than 1 percent of the purchase price goes to pay salaries and benefits of lottery staff. After those costs, the money left over goes to schools. Still when you think about how many tickets are being bought it translates into millions for area schools.

Across North Carolina last year, the lottery raised $929 million for education. That's almost tripled since 2007.

Under the guidance of the North Carolina General Assembly, about half of the lottery money goes to school construction. And more than a third is used to pay school staff.

Guilford County alone received $33 million last year. Most of their money went to pay staff, but it all covered the preschool costs for 896 kids last year.

