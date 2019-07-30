GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plums, peaches or cherries: how do you choose between your favorite fruit?

Thanks to Our State, you don't have to decide. The magazine has included recipes that have all three in its August edition.

Our State's recipe developer, Lynn Wells did all the work for you. She says the recipes are perfect for summer.

"All the peaches, plums and cherries are in season for this state and we highlight them all in this month's issue," said Wells.

Wells demonstrated a Fresh Peach Chutney Tuesday on the Good Morning Show. You get the recipe and watch the step by step instructions in the video included in this story.

The August edition of Our State is in stores now. For more information, click here.

Fresh Peach Chutney

Yield: 8 servings.

1½ pounds ripe peaches (approximately 4 to 5 medium peaches), pitted, peeled, and cut into small pieces

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 medium sweet onion, or 1 cup, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, cored, seeded, and minced

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Combine the vinegar, sugar, and molasses in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil and stir until sugar dissolves.

Reduce heat and add the onion, pepper, and salt. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the peaches and red pepper flakes. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes, or until peaches are cooked and begin to break apart.

Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving. Serve over fried chicken, grilled seafood, shrimp, or as a dip with tortilla chips. Store leftover chutney in the refrigerator for up to a week.