Nurturing Friendships: Caring for those relationships that can last a lifetime

Blanca Cobb offers advice on National Friendship Day

It’s National Friendship Day. You might think that making friends can be easy. But, keeping friends can be different, depending on how you treat them.

As we know, friends can make the biggest difference in our lives. Friends increase our happiness and decrease our loneliness. Friends make us feel important and valued. We turn to our friends for support and guidance. If you don’t take care of your friendship, then it welts, just like a plant that isn’t watered. It can only last so long before it dies.

Friendships die because they’re neglected when friends feel ignored, unappreciated, and taken for granted. When you’re a good friend, you’re increasing your life’s positivity. What you sow, you reap. Usually, how you treat a friend is how they treat you.