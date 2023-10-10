October is Depression Awareness Month

Thrive Foundation is a Guilford County nonprofit that focuses on mental health awareness. Executive Director Reketta Brown shares ways to cope with depression.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October is recognized as Depression Awareness Month. Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the U.S. Reports show an estimated 21 million adults in the U.S. have had at least one major depressive episode.

Reketta Brown is a licensed professional counselor and the executive director of Thrive Foundation. Brown said Thrive Foundation is a Guilford County nonprofit that focuses on mental health awareness.

“We focus on creating healthy communities and building resilience,” Brown said. “Really fostering hope in individuals to create an awareness around mental health. Some of the programs we offer are training and workshops. We go to different organizations to host training and teach their staff how to create healthy communities because mental health is real, and burnout is real. It’s so important to just be able to teach leaders and individuals the importance of mental health.”

Signs of depression include feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest, and anxiety. Brown said there are things people can do on their own to cope before seeking counseling.

“It’s so important to have a routine each and every day because it helps with focus it helps with clarity,” Brown said. “Healthy diet and exercise, you know you don’t have to go to the gym every day, but something as simple as walking for maybe 10 to 15 minutes. That helps with improving your mood and enhancing your clarity.”

Brown said establishing a support system and prioritizing self-care is important when it comes to mental health.

“Self-care can be something as simple as setting boundaries with people in your life to help create that focus and awareness and just focusing on yourself,” Brown said. “As well as making sure you get the appropriate rest that you need. Also creating healthy outlets such as journaling, doing some arts and crafts, and gardening."

Depression Awareness Month also highlights the use of mental health screenings. Brown said screenings can be done at most doctors’ offices.

“You will just answer some simple noninvasive questions about how you’re feeling, and then your doctor will discuss your answers with you.”