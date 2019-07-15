GREENSBORO, N.C. — Swap the coffee mugs for baby bottles. The WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show team has a new member on board!

GMS anchor Meghann Mollerus and her husband, Trevor, are expecting a baby, due in early January 2020.

"Our family is growing! We'll start a new year and a new decade with a new bundle of joy. What a blessing!" Meghann said.

Meghann announced the special news on the Good Morning Show Monday, sharing a family picture with their cat Milo -- the "big brother."

"We are absolutely thrilled! After maternity leave this winter, I'm sure I'll be bringing back plenty of pictures and stories to the Good Morning Show. I'll probably have a lot of questions for you parents, too!" Meghann exclaimed.

This baby is the couple's first child and first grandchild for both families.

The happy couple thanks WFMY News 2 viewers for their congratulations and well wishes.