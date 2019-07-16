The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 11am on Wednesday July 17, 2019 hosted by Eric Chilton of WFMY News 2.

The universally accessible playground for kids ages 5-12 is ready to go at Proehlific Park, a premier sports complex and fitness center built, owned and managed by former NFL standout Ricky Proehl. Custom designed to engage and accommodate children of all abilities, the wheelchair-accessible space includes the most popular elements of play -- including spinning, sliding, climbing, balancing and imaginative play.

Special features include two slide transfers where children can easily move from their mobility devices to go down the slide; gradual levels of play, including vertical, lateral and angled climbing to encourage longer activity experiences; two types of spinning – seated and standing – on a Merry-Go-All that enables children to spin themselves in a fully supported seat with their friends; and benches and shade areas for children to rest and have alone time if needed.

The new playground addresses the vital need for recreational spaces where children with special needs feel welcome and can engage in play without barriers. There are many forms of special needs, including some that cannot be seen. These can include children with cognitive, sensory, social, physical and psychological challenges as well as those with chronic health conditions.

"Trading Spaces" star Carter Oosterhouse and his nonprofit Carter's Kids helped with the project.