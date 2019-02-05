In our One Tank Getaway series we decided to visit Grandover Resort just off I 85. They have several upcoming events and packages for locals that make this exclusive resort affordable for all.

Whether its the spa, golf or fine dining and entertainment, this resort is perfect for a couples retreat or a girls weekend. Sometimes a staycation is better than a week at a crowded tourist location!

Eric Chilton visited to get the scoop on the packages and the events. Take a look!

If you want to reach out to them you can find them online at http://grandover.com/ or call them at (336) 294-1800.